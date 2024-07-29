I’ll Always Come Find You, Blxst’s debut full-length album, arrived earlier this month. According to Uproxx’s Aaron Williams, the LP served as proof that “The Rap Concept Album Is Back,” and Blxst will bring the immersive world to life.

On Monday, July 29, Blxst announced his 2024 I’ll Always Come Find You Tour, which will stage 30 North American shows. Blxst captioned his announcement, “PLAYING SONGS FROM ALL PROJECTS,” so that’s a bonus. Blxst will be joined in select cities by Leon Thomas, Joyce Wrice, and Joony.

According to a press release, tickets will first become available via the Citi pre-sale on Tuesday, July 30, and “additional pre-sales will run throughout the week” before the general public sale on Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more ticketing information here.

The press release also relayed that Blxst partnered with Education Is Key to donate $1 per each ticket sold toward providing “scholarships for inner-city students in Blxst’s hometown of Los Angeles.”