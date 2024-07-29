I’ll Always Come Find You, Blxst’s debut full-length album, arrived earlier this month. According to Uproxx’s Aaron Williams, the LP served as proof that “The Rap Concept Album Is Back,” and Blxst will bring the immersive world to life.
On Monday, July 29, Blxst announced his 2024 I’ll Always Come Find You Tour, which will stage 30 North American shows. Blxst captioned his announcement, “PLAYING SONGS FROM ALL PROJECTS,” so that’s a bonus. Blxst will be joined in select cities by Leon Thomas, Joyce Wrice, and Joony.
According to a press release, tickets will first become available via the Citi pre-sale on Tuesday, July 30, and “additional pre-sales will run throughout the week” before the general public sale on Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more ticketing information here.
The press release also relayed that Blxst partnered with Education Is Key to donate $1 per each ticket sold toward providing “scholarships for inner-city students in Blxst’s hometown of Los Angeles.”
Blxst’s 2024 Dates: I’ll Always Come Find You Tour
10/01 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues^%
10/02 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre^%
10/03 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore^%
10/05 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues^%
10/07 — Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom^%
10/10 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle^%
10/11 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz^%
10/13 — Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore^%
10/15 — Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston^%
10/16 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore^%
10/17 — New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17^%
10/19 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring^%
10/24 — St Louis, MO @ Pageant^%
10/26 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit^%
10/28 — Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre%
10/29 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues%
10/30 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues%
11/01 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium#
11/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex#
11/03 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl#
11/06 — Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo#
11/08 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom#
11/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom#
11/12 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater#
11/15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic#
11/16 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live Sacramento#
11/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre#
11/21 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park#
11/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater#%
12/05 — Honolulu, HI @ The Republik&
^ with Leon Thomas
# with Joyce Wrice
& with Zacari
% with Joony