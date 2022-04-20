At the end of last month, Bobby Shmurda shared a big announcement with his fans. He took to Instagram to reveal that he is officially an independent artist after parting ways with Epic Records where he’d been signed since 2014. “I just sign my release papers,” he wrote in the post. “Also jus made ah milly today I can’t wait to drop.” His exit came after he claimed in a prior Instagram post that he was not in control of his music. “I ain’t been in charge of my music since I was 19 years old and I just turned 27 and honestly idk when sh*t dropping,” he wrote. “So don’t ask me sh*t go ask them mf’s since they wanna control everything!!!!!!!”

It appears that Bobby hoped to secure a better deal with a major label with his newfound independence, but that has not been the case so far. Under a recent Instagram post, which he shared to promote his upcoming project They Don’t Know, Bobby took a moment to respond to a fan who thought he should delay the project from its April 29 release date. “Push it back and marker harder bro (js my opinion),” the fan wrote. In response, Bobby said, “@_frank_mathews_ and all my fans [cry and laughing emojis] nah F*** that I got major Lables jumping me Blackballing me and sh*ttttt and I’m from the hood young and rich black as sh*ttt and don’t give a [laughing emoji] about both and they Scare of me and I love that ishhh.”

He continued, “I’m only 27 one year fresh Outta six years they got 400 employees tell them boys stop playing me Homieee and I do no marketing that all my sh*t natural ahhhhh #FThemPeople I’m gone.”

You can view the post from Bobby and his interaction with the fan above.