Bobby Shmurda’s Confidence Is At An All-Time High With Quavo And Rowdy Rebel On ‘Shmoney’

Since his release from prison back in February, fans of Bobby Shmurda have been looking forward to new music from him. Unfortunately for their hopes, new songs from Bobby have come at a slower rate than they expected. Thankfully, with a couple of weeks left in the year, the New York rapper is back with a new track for them to enjoy and it’s a record that finds him paired with Quavo and longtime collaborator Rowdy Rebel. Together, the trio brings their talents together for “Shmoney.”

The new single is quite the boastful release as Bobby, Rowdy, and Quavo work together to deliver a money-focused anthem that’s propelled by stirring synths and a hard-hitting bass. “Shmoney” is also paired with a video that captures the three rappers as they take over a mansion to throw a massive party filled with luxury cars and a large cast of women that highlights their boss statuses.

“Shmoney” is Bobby’s third single of the year and follows his prior releases, “Splash” and his “No Time For Sleep” freestyle. While things may be looking good for him as we head into 2022, the new song comes after he alluded to some issues with the team around him. In an Instagram post earlier this month, Shmurda revealed he hasn’t had control of his music in nearly a decade. “I ain’t been in charge of my music since I was 19 years old and I jus turned 27 and honestly idk when shit dropping so don’t ask me shit go ask them mf’s since they wanna control everything!!!!!!!” he wrote in the post. Shmurda has been signed to Epic Records, who could be the source of his frustrations, since the summer of 2014

You can press play on the video for “Shmoney” above.