Since Bobby Shmurda’s release from prison, fans have been extremely hopeful that the rapper would drop a project to commemorate his return to the world. Unfortunately, in the two months that followed, Shumrda has only released two singles — “No Time For Sleep Freestyle” and “Splash” — as well as “Tata (Remix),” a collaboration with Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, and Eladio Carrion. For those who’ve been wondering what’s the hold up with new music from Shmurda, the rapper gave a clue for what could be the issue in a post to Instagram that he quickly deleted moments later.

“I ain’t been in charge of my music since I was 19 years old and I jus turned 27 and honestly idk when shit dropping so don’t ask me shit go ask them mf’s since they wanna control everything!!!!!!!” an image he shared to Instagram read. Shmurda is currently signed to Epic Records with a management deal with Roc Nation so the rapper’s issues most likely lie with either or both of the labels.

Shmurda’s claim comes after revealing a collaboration he hopes to make a reality in the new future. “You know what the world needs,” he wrote in a tweet. “#BobbyShmurda & #Adele to make a Strip Club Anthem.”

You can view Shmurda’s now-deleted post about the control of his music above.