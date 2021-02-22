Bobby Shmurda Will Reportedly Be Released From Prison Tomorrow

Over the past couple months, it has seemed like Bobby Shmurda’s release from prison is imminent. He was originally scheduled to get out this December, but the prison staff’s Time Allowance Committee decided to potentially bump up his release date to February 23. Rowdy Rebel ramped up more excitement on that front last week by declaring that Shmurda would be free in a matter of days. Sure enough, it now appears that Shmurda will in fact be released from prison tomorrow.

This morning, journalist Jayson Rodriguez shared New York City records that indicate the rapper’s conditional release date is set for tomorrow, February 23. Last night, Shmurda also got fans buzzing by sharing a 5-minute clip from the film King Of New York, in which Christopher Walken’s character is released from prison and then celebrates his freedom. Shmurda captioned his post, “How the fuc y’all forget about me.”

Bobby Shmurda is scheduled to be released from prison tomorrow, per NYC records (see below). pic.twitter.com/p1Hs8RiAwQ — Jayson 🇵🇷 (@jaysonrodriguez) February 22, 2021

Shmurda has been in prison since 2014. In December of that year, he and multiple others were arrested on gun and drug trafficking charges. Naturally, his musical output his been limited since then, although not non-existent: In 2018, he featured on Tekashi 69’s “Stoopid,” recording his verse over the phone.

It appears music is where the rapper’s focus will be once his is free: His mother, Leslie Pollard, told TMZ that once Shmurda is out, he wants to enjoy an “intimate dinner” with his family. After that, he apparently intends to spend most of his time working on music.