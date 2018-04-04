Premiere: Listen To A Full Stream Of The Bombpops’ New EP ‘Dear Beer’

Suzi Moon

The Bombpops frontwomen Poli van Dam and Jen Razavi have been making music together for over a decade now, but they’re just now beginning to hit their stride. Fear Of Missing Out, their first release on Fat Wreck Chords, was one of the very best punk albums of 2017, and they’re not slowing down by following up with Dear Beer, a new four-song EP — their fourth extended play — which will be released on Friday, April 6.

Fat Wreck was nice enough to let us drop this stream of the full EP a day early for you all, and it’s very much in line with the brand of sneering, snarling pop-punk gold that they smelted on Fear Of Missing Out. Take a spin through the Youtube stream below, and listen to songs about drinking and hating the people who scorned you, delivered via the most danceable, catchy melodies possible.

Razavi, who along with van Dam handles both guitar and vocals, had this to say about the new EP:

Dear Beer is a four-song paradox of darker lyrical content mixed with poppy melodies. While the songs ,“Dear Beer” and “Turn Up The Thermostat” are a bit self-loathing and reflect on negative experiences, they have a playful tone to them. “Polluted Skies” is a pop punk love song that takes place among the grit and grime of Los Angeles, and “I Call Bullshit” tells the tale of a best friend turned enemy. We’re bringing Dear Beer to as many places as we can in 2018. We’re headed to Europe twice this year. Our Spring Tour is just around the corner and then we’re back in August, and we’re thrilled to be playing Punk Rock Holiday this year! We’re hitting Punk Rock Bowling in May for the Fat Wreck Chords showcase, our official Dear Beer record release April 14 at The Redwood in downtown LA. We’re set to announce more US tour dates soon.

You can pick up the album everywhere physically and digitally starting on Friday, and if you live in Southern California, as Razavi noted, you can check out the Bombpops’ two record release shows: April 7 in Long Beach at Piazza’s with the Undead, the Victims, Dead 77 and Memphis Vampires, and April 14 in Los Angeles at Redwood Bar and Grill with Murderland and Odd Robot. You can check out more information on their official website.