One of the year’s most-anticipated music festival lineups is here. Bonnaroo 2025, held as always in Manchester, Tennessee, is being headlined by Luke Combs and Dom Dolla on Thursday; Tyler, The Creator, John Summit, and Glass Animals on Friday; Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, and Justice on Saturday; and Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and Queens Of The Stone Age on Sunday.
There’s also Goose, Tipper, Wallows, MJ Lenderman, Glorilla, Tyla, Hot Mulligan, Beabadoobee, Barry Can’t Swim, and Remi Wolf, who is throwing an “insanely fire 1970’s pool party superjam.” Another fun addition to this year’s lineup is King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard playing a mini-residency with three sets over the course of three days.
Tickets for Bonnaroo 2025, which occurs from June 12-15, go on sale on Thursday, January 9, at 10 a.m. CT. Four-day general admission starts at $420; there’s also four-day GA+ for $695, four-day VIP for $999, four-day platinum for $3,995, and four-day platinum (“an exclusive experience that will bring you into the inner workings of the festival from a unique vantage point”) for $26,000. You can find out more here.
You can see the full lineup and poster below.
Bonnaroo 2025 Lineup
Thursday, June 12
Luke Combs
Dom Dolla
Sammy Virji
Marcus King
Green Velvet
2hollis
Insane Clown Posse
Joey Valence & Brae
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Wilderado
Max Styler
Azzecca
The Lemon Twigs
Wisp
Sofia Isella
Kitchen Dwellers
Dogs In A Pile
Die Spitz
Hey, Nothing
The Droptines
Friday, June 13
Tyler, The Creator
John Summit
Glass Animals
Tipper
Goose
The Red Clay Strays
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
Megadeth
Wallows
Foster The People
Slightly Stoopid
Flipturn
Of The Trees
JPEGMAFIA
Marina
Tape B
MJ Lenderman
BossMan Dlow
INZO
Levity
Mannequin Pussy
Leon Thomas
Cults
Aly & AJ
Matt Champion
Detox Unit
Rachel Chinouriri
Eater
Ginger Root
Bebe Stockwell
Effin
Saturday, June 14
Olivia Rodrigo
Avril Lavigne
Justice
Nelly
GloRilla
Mt. Joy
RL Grime
Beabadoobee
Tyla
Jessie Murph
Modest Mouse
Gorgon City
Flatland Cavalry
Hot Mulligan
Action Bronson
Crankdat
Dope Lemon
Gigi Perez
Wave To Earth
Claptone
Jade Cicada
What So Not
Daði Freyr
Ziggy Alberts
ROSSY
Destroy Boys
The Stews
Thee Sinseers & The Altons
AHEE
Sunday, June 15
Hozier
Vampire Weekend
Queens Of The Stone Age
LSZEE
Remi Wolf
Raye
Royel Otis
Dispatch
Role Model
Barry Can’t Swim
Treaty Oak Revival
Big Gigantic
Jack’s Mannequin
ATLiens
Bilmuri
Saint Motel
James Arthur
Alex Warren
Zingara
Natasha Bedingfield
Alexandra Kay
Goldie Boutilier
Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge
GorillaT
YDG
Special Performances
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Roo Residency: 3 Sets, 3 Days (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)
Remi Wolf’s Insanely Fire 1970’s Pool Party Superjam (Saturday)