One of the year’s most-anticipated music festival lineups is here. Bonnaroo 2025, held as always in Manchester, Tennessee, is being headlined by Luke Combs and Dom Dolla on Thursday; Tyler, The Creator, John Summit, and Glass Animals on Friday; Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne, and Justice on Saturday; and Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and Queens Of The Stone Age on Sunday.

There’s also Goose, Tipper, Wallows, MJ Lenderman, Glorilla, Tyla, Hot Mulligan, Beabadoobee, Barry Can’t Swim, and Remi Wolf, who is throwing an “insanely fire 1970’s pool party superjam.” Another fun addition to this year’s lineup is King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard playing a mini-residency with three sets over the course of three days.

Tickets for Bonnaroo 2025, which occurs from June 12-15, go on sale on Thursday, January 9, at 10 a.m. CT. Four-day general admission starts at $420; there’s also four-day GA+ for $695, four-day VIP for $999, four-day platinum for $3,995, and four-day platinum (“an exclusive experience that will bring you into the inner workings of the festival from a unique vantage point”) for $26,000. You can find out more here.

You can see the full lineup and poster below.