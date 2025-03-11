Boosie Badazz fans are in shock following a tragic incident. Early yesterday morning (March 10), gun shots abruptly put an end to the “Black Rain” rapper’s recent performance.

On Sunday, March 9, Boosie was scheduled to make an appearance at Akron, Ohio’s local nightclub, Field House Lounge. According to reports, his mini set during the official The Millennium Tour after party was abruptly ended after a shooting took place leaving three injured.

Cleveland 19 News reports that after a heated confrontation from patrons within the establishment things quickly escalated, which resulted in three eventgoers being shot–two critically.

Although local law enforcement are still gathering details surrounding the matter, Akron police confirm that around 2 a.m. yesterday morning an off-duty officer in the arm called the incident in. After cops arrived they discovered the unnamed gun shot victims– one 18-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, and a 36-year-old man.

Both the 18-year-old man and 36-year-old man victim were immediately taken to the nearby hospital for treatment. They’re currently being listed in critical condition. While the third victim (25-year-old man) was treated by medical professionals sources say it was for a non-life threatening grazing.

A suspect was not identified at the scene. But Akron Police said are hoping that witnesses will come forward. The Akron Police Department Detective Bureau has directed attendees to contact their tip line at 330-375-2490.

Boosie Badazz has not yet released a public statement regarding the incident.