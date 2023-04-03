The 2023 NCAA Women’s National Championship game went down yesterday (April 2), and despite Iowa’s Caitlin Clark delivering a series of star-making performances throughout the tournament, it was Angel Reese and LSU who came out ahead in the ultimate contest, winning 102 to 85.

Louisiana native Boosie Badazz was pretty excited about the whole thing, even coming through with some trash talk directed at Clark. In one clip he shared on social media, the rapper repeats, “Larry Bird, come get your daughter!” In another video, he calls LSU’s Jasmine Carson “LSU Ice Spice” due to her Ice Spice-like hair.

Boosie shares his live reaction to the LSU & Iowa game pic.twitter.com/RrNZOMAIMc — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) April 2, 2023

Elsewhere, Boosie, mirroring the tradition carried out by the championship-winning team, cut down the net on a hoop at his own house.

This man Boosie cutting the basketball nets at his house bruh he acting like he won the championship 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/ws9zBHYKJa — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) April 2, 2023

LSU previously showed love to Boosie by celebrating with his music in the locker room after clinching a spot in the championship game.

LSU Women’s basketball team was bumping Boosie in the Locke room after winning game to go to National Championship

pic.twitter.com/5j0lvTGzQC — No Jumper (@nojumper) April 1, 2023

