One of the many young rap artists to have a stellar 2024 was Bossman Dlow, who broke out big early in the year with his runaway viral hit, “Get In With Me.” Its success led to his inclusion in the 2024 <em>XXL Freshman Class, and the momentum that he carried into his second album of the year, Dlow Curry.

Now, he’s announced his first headlining 15-city tour to promote the new project, hitting stops like Atlanta, Boston Las Vegas, Sacramento, and Toronto along the way. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 17 at 10am local time, while artist presales begin Thursday, January 16. You can get tickets and find more info on the tour at LiveNation.com. You can see the tour dates below.