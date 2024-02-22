If you’re going to be around Bossman Dlow, you better be about your business. The Florida rapper makes that clear, directly and indirectly, through his various releases that include a pair of 2023 projects: Too Slippery & 2 Slippery. Though his philosophy lives throughout his discography, no entry with it has resonated better with listeners than his 2024 breakout single “Get In With Me.”

I can’t tell what helped Bossman’s “Get In With Me” blow up to the masses and earn an entry on the Billboard Hot 100, but personally, a celebratory TikTok from Keith Lee is what introduced the song to me. The Florida native’s music is birthed from the same atmosphere as cut-throat unforgiving records from Rob49, Real Boston Richey, EST Gee, and others. In the end, Bossman Dlow excels thanks to a simple message to listeners that live as both lyrics for “Get In With Me” and a mantra for his artistry: “You wanna be a boss? You gotta pay the price.”

Without further ado, add “Get In With Me” to your motivational playlists and scroll down to learn more about Bossman Dlow who has a sweet appreciation for Future and HER and an honest take on his past and hopeful future.

What is your earliest memory of music?

Hearing “Juicy Fruit” by Mtume. My momma loved that f*cking song.

Who inspired you to take music seriously?

My brother Tory inspired me from a young age.

Do you know how to play an instrument? If so, which one? If not, which instrument do you want to learn how to play?

Hell no. But if I had to learn one, it’d be the guitar or a piano.

What was your first job?

Truck driving and doing delivery jobs with my Dad.

What is your most prized possession?

My money of course.

What is your biggest fear?

I got two of ‘em. Getting sentenced to life in prison would be the first. Being broke would be the second, but we up so no fear on that front.

Who is on your R&B/rap/afrobeats Mt. Rushmore?

Future, Babyface Ray, Wiz Khalifa, and me, of course.

You get 24 hours to yourself to do anything you want, with unlimited resources: What are you doing? And spare no details!

We finna open up every business every dispensary everything you can open up. Every cop gonna be owned by big za. Dlows flowers, dlows electronics, dlows world.

What are your three most used emojis?

🦈🏊🏾💪🏾.

What’s a feature you need to secure before you die?

Future.

If you could appear in a future season of a current TV show, which one would it be and why?

The Boondocks.

Which celebrity do you admire or respect for their personality and why?

Future. How he vibes and carries himself. Who do you know the Future beefs with? That’s definitely something he’s doing right.

Share your opinion on something no one could ever change your mind about.

Broke people are miserable.

What is the best song you’ve ever heard in your life and what do you love about it?

“Slide” by HER. When I was locked up and had those headphones in, I’d go by myself in the corner and that shit had me all the way to 95. I was on all type of vibes with that song. She snapped so hard.