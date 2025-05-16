Fresh off his spring Dlow Tour, Florida rapper Bossman Dlow drops off his latest single, “Hit” with an assist from Southern rap godfather Gucci Mane.

The 2024 XXL Freshman had a massive breakout last year behind the TikTok trendiness of his song “Get In With Me,” and looks to continue blowing up in 2025. Certainly, getting a co-sign from one of rap’s premiere golden ears might just help.

While plenty of rappers rob banks in their music videos, in the video for “Hit,” Bossman Dlow and Gucci Mane instead own the bank, which apparently doubles as a strip club during business hours. Throughout the video, various customers hit them up for additional funds, but it doesn’t look like they’re interested, what with modern interest rates and what not. Plus, it looks like they do business in all cash. As Dlow yells in his verse, “You broke, boy, ain’t got no business over here!”

“Hit” is Bossman Dlow’s first new single since releasing his debut album, Dlow Curry, in December. Whether it’s the first single from a follow-up full-length or an add-on for a deluxe edition remains to be seen, but Dlow himself looks more like a sure thing than ever.

Watch Bossman Dlow’s “Hit” video featuring Gucci Mane above.