Slowly but surely, the live music industry is returning to normal. Artists are announcing tour dates and festivals are planning to go ahead with their 2021 events after canceling or postponing in 2020. Even just today has been big for festival news: Pitchfork Music Festival unveiled a big 2021 lineup this morning, and now so too has Bottlerock.

The Napa, California music, wine, food and brew festival is set to return this year, on the weekend of September 3 to 5. Foo Fighters, Stevie Nicks, and Guns N’ Roses have been tapped to headline the weekend. Elsewhere on the poster, rounding out the lineup are Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Run The Jewels, Brandi Carlile, Cage The Elephant, Portugal The Man, Young The Giant, Maren Morris, Black Pumas, Future Islands, James Murphy (DJ Set), Jimmy Eat World, Finneas, Polo G, Jack Harlow, Jessie Reyez, Dominic Fike, Chromeo, Mavis Staples, Jon Batiste, Kota The Friend, Village People, Hamilton Leithauser, Joywave, Big Freedia, and Meg Myers, among others.

The #BottleRock 2021 lineup is here 🎶🤘🎉 + 3-day tickets go on sale this Thursday, May 20th at 10 a.m. PT. Increase your chances of scoring tix to see @gunsnroses, @StevieNicks, @foofighters + more by pre-registering at: https://t.co/kmDRBMYQx9 pic.twitter.com/kzv9RaiLA3 — BottleRock Napa (@BottleRockNapa) May 17, 2021

Tickets for Bottlerock are set to go on sale on May 20 at 10 a.m. PT. More information about the festival can be found on its website.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.