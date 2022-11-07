Brockhampton recently announced their highly anticipated final album, The Family, which is scheduled to be released on November 17.

Earlier this year, the Texas music collective announced they would be splitting up, to the dismay of many fans. The group teased their final album during a performance at Coachella this past spring. After the group left the stage, a clip was played where the group was seen discussing the last Brockhampton LP, with the video cutting to a graphic that read: “Final Album. 2022.”

Since the festival performance, the group has unfortunately been on an “indefinite hiatus.”

Luckily for fans, ahead of their forthcoming album, the hip hop collective released their comeback single, “Big P*ssy,” with an accompanying video where frontman Kevin Abstract can be seen driving around New York with the biggest smile waving and greeting fans. The album will be executive-produced by Bearface and Boylife.

Check out the tracklist for the upcoming project below:

1. “Take It Back”

2. “RZA”

3. “Gold Teeth”

4. “Big Pussy”

5. “All That”

6. “Back From The Road”

7. “Good Time”

8. “Basement”

9. “South Side”

10. “Boy Band”

11. “37th”

12. “Anyway You Want Me”

13. “Prayer”

14. “My American Life”

15. “The Family”

16. “The Ending”

17. “Brockhampton”

The Family is out on 11/17 via RCA and Question Everything. Pre-save it here.