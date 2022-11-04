Ahead of their upcoming final album, Brockhampton has dropped their much-anticipated comeback single. On “Big P*ssy,” Kevin Abstract delivers outlandish bars, over horn-driven production by Bearface.

The song makes for a triumphant opener for their final era, as Abstract raps “The group is back without being on the album / I’m back and ready Ciarian had to bring it out me / I love to hate but these days I’ma keep it classy.”

On the second verse, Abstract recalls pleasant memories of the Brockhampton days, specifically performing to a group of eclectic fans.

“Crowds go loco, we lean into their amusement / After shows taking photos with all the new fans / I don’t roll solo need the crew to manuver / through the loose and dark and spark kinda kinda movements,” he raps, preparing fans for the band’s swan song.

In the song’s accompanying video, Abstract is seen in festive spirits, driving around New York City, capturing a group of people equally as eclectic as Brockhampton’s fans.

Brockhampton’s final album, The Family will arrive later this month, and will be executive-produced by Bearface and Boylife.

Check out the video for “Big P*ssy” above.

The Family is out 11/17 via RCA and Question Everything. Pre-save it here.