Brockhampton has been teasing their final album for some time, and now, they’ve announced its title and release date. It’ll be called The Family, and it’s due on November 17 via Question Everything and RCA Records. In addition to being available on streaming, the album will also be available as a box set with a CD and one of three T-shirts.

Kevin Abstract previously trolled fans with a fake album cover and title earlier this month, joking that it would be called No Cap and the cover would feature a bald cap-sporting Kevin himself. However, it turns out he wasn’t cracking wise about the album being out before the end of the year.

While working on the album, the group delivered a a quirky cover of funk classic “Hollywood Swinging” for the Minions: The Rise Of Gru soundtrack this summer after performing their final Coachella as a group.

They first announced their split in spring of 2021, when Kevin Abstract said that the group would release two more albums before going on an “indefinite hiatus.” He later explained that while “we all love each other,” the group has “got a lot to say outside of group projects.” Both projects were delayed due to sample clearance issues, with Roadrunner, their penultimate project, arriving in April 2021 to show off their growth and begin the process of saying goodbye.

The Family will apparently complete that process on 11/17. You can pre-order it here.