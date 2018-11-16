Pop Duo Broods Announce Their New Album With A Shimmering New Single, ‘Everything Goes (Wow)’

11.16.18 1 hour ago

If you happened to catch Taylor Swift live during her recent stretch of concerts in Australia and New Zealand and you got there early, you probably also caught Broods. The New Zealand sibling duo, consisting of Georgia and Caleb Nott, opened for Swift for those shows, and said the experience was surreal. Now they’re getting ready for another great time: Broods just announced that their next album, Don’t Feed The Pop Monster, is coming out on February 1 via via Neon Gold/Atlantic Records.

They also shared the single “Everything Goes (Wow),” an airy and fun pop that’s a strong sign of things to come. Georgia says of the single, “We wrote ‘Everything Goes (Wow)’ in a tree house in Nicaragua. We were there as part of a writing camp and it was one of the best experiences of our careers. It’s about accepting the mortality of everything and finding peace in that.”

TAGSBroodsDon't Feed The Pop MonsterEverything Goes (Wow)

