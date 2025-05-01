Travis Scott Is Reuniting With Harmony Korine For A ‘Jackboys 2’ Movie

It looks like Travis Scott’s Jackboys 2 album is finished. It’s still TBD when that one is set to drop, but in the meantime, here’s some news: There’s a Jackboys 2 movie, too.

Scott shared a teaser for the film on Instagram, but it doesn’t reveal much: The two-minute clip features mostly generic-looking, music video-style footage, but it does note the film as an R rating. There’s a little more info on Scott’s website, which reveals the project is directed by Harmony Korine.

As HipHopDX notes, a poster for the movie also says, “Fast cars, bright lights and one shot to make it out. JACKBOYS 2 brings Travis Scott and the crew back into the fire — where every move echoes with risk.” Set to star alongside Scott are Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Chase B, Sofaygo, and Wallie The Sensei.

This follow’s Scott and Korine’s experimental 2023 movie Aggro Dr1ft, which was filmed entirely in infrared. Korine previously said of it, “I am excited. I have never made anything like it. I was trying not to make a movie. I don’t know if it will be a scandal, but it will be its own statement.” The movie was not well-received, as it currently has a score of 41 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.