BTS Just Announced A Year-Long Comeback Tour Launching Very Soon

Earlier this month, BTS gave their fans some long-awaited news: After years away fulling military service obligations in South Korea, the group is coming back with an album and a tour in 2026. Details provided at the time were sparse, but now the BTS has announced tour dates for this year and next.
It kicks off in South Korea and Japan before making its way to North America in April. Venues for a lot of the shows are listed as “TBD,” but the North American ones are all revealed now. Among the highlights are four nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium to wrap up the US leg of the tour.
The general on-sale for tickets starts January 24 across all regions and information about pre-sales can be found here.
Check out the tour dates below.
BTS’ 2026 & 2027 Tour Dates
04/09/2026 — Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
04/11/2026 — Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
04/12/2026 — Goyang, South Korea @ Goyang Stadium
04/17/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ TBD
04/18/2026 — Tokyo, Japan @ TBD
04/25/2026 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
04/26/2026 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
05/02/2026 — El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
05/03/2026 — El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
05/07/2026 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
05/09/2026 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
05/10/2026 — Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio GNP Seguros
05/16/2026 — Stanford, CA @ Stanford Stadium
05/17/2026 — Stanford, CA @ Stanford Stadium
05/23/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
05/24/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
05/27/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/12/2026 — Busan, South Korea @ TBD
06/13/2026 — Busan, South Korea @ TBD
06/26/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
06/27/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ Riyadh Air Metropolitano
07/01/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium
07/02/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ King Baudouin Stadium
07/06/2026 — London, England @ Tottenham Spur Stadium
07/07/2026 — London, England @ Tottenham Spur Stadium
07/11/2026 — Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena
07/12/2026 — Munich, Germany @ Allianz Arena
07/17/2026 — Paris, France @ Stade de France
07/18/2026 — Paris, France @ Stade de France
08/01/2026 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/02/2026 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
08/05/2026 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/06/2026 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/10/2026 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
08/11/2026 — Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
08/15/2026 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/16/2026 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
08/22/2026 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium
08/23/2026 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium
08/27/2026 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/28/2026 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
09/01/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/02/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/05/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
09/06/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
10/02/2026 — Bogotá, Colombia @ TBD
10/03/2026 — Bogotá, Colombia @ TBD
10/09/2026 — Lima, Peru @ TBD
10/10/2026 — Lima, Peru @ TBD
10/16/2026 — Santiago, Chile @ TBD
10/17/2026 — Santiago, Chile @ TBD
10/23/2026 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ TBD
10/24/2026 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ TBD
10/28/2026 — São Paulo, Brazil @ TBD
10/30/2026 — São Paulo, Brazil @ TBD
10/31/2026 — São Paulo, Brazil @ TBD
11/19/2026 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ TBD
11/21/2026 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ TBD
11/22/2026 — Kaohsiung, Taiwan @ TBD
12/03/2026 — Bangkok, Thailand @ TBD
12/05/2026 — Bangkok, Thailand @ TBD
12/06/2026 — Bangkok, Thailand @ TBD
12/12/2026 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ TBD
12/13/2026 — Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia @ TBD
12/17/2026 — Singapore @ TBD
12/19/2026 — Singapore @ TBD
12/20/2026 — Singapore @ TBD
12/22/2026 — Singapore @ TBD
12/26/2026 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ TBD
12/27/2026 — Jakarta, Indonesia @ TBD
02/12/2027 — Melbourne, Australia @ TBD
02/13/2027 — Melbourne, Australia @ TBD
02/20/2027 — Sydney, Australia @ TBD
02/21/2027 — Sydney, Australia @ TBD
03/04/2027 — Hong Kong @ TBD
03/06/2027 — Hong Kong @ TBD
03/07/2027 — Hong Kong @ TBD
03/13/2027 — Manila, Philippines @ TBD
03/14/2027 — Manila, Philippines @ TBD