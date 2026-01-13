BTS Just Announced A Year-Long Comeback Tour Launching Very Soon

Earlier this month, BTS gave their fans some long-awaited news: After years away fulling military service obligations in South Korea, the group is coming back with an album and a tour in 2026. Details provided at the time were sparse, but now the BTS has announced tour dates for this year and next.

It kicks off in South Korea and Japan before making its way to North America in April. Venues for a lot of the shows are listed as “TBD,” but the North American ones are all revealed now. Among the highlights are four nights at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium to wrap up the US leg of the tour.

The general on-sale for tickets starts January 24 across all regions and information about pre-sales can be found here.

Check out the tour dates below.