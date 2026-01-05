Back in June 2025, there were reports that BTS were preparing their long-awaited comeback for March 2026. It turns out the reports were accurate: Over the weekend, BTS announced they are set to release a new album, the name of which has yet to be revealed, on March 20.

A press release says of the project:

“The upcoming album reflects the culmination of BTS’s journey to date and defines the group on their own terms. The members devoted themselves to the album’s creation in the second half of 2025. Comprising a total of 14 tracks, the album is driven by each member’s honest introspection as they collectively shaped its direction by weaving their individual perspectives into the music.”

The group also teased a tour for 2026. Details, including dates and venues, are set to be unveiled on January 14. The band launched a new website, 2026bts.com, where details about the band’s upcoming happenings will be shared.

Back in July, BTS shared a statement about the album, saying, “We’ll be releasing a new BTS album in the spring of next year. Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music. Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”