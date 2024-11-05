Rap pioneer Buckshot, best known as a member of Black Moon and Boot Camp Clik, has been released from the hospital and is recovering after recently being attacked in his native Flatbush, Brooklyn, according to a statement released by his label, Duck Down Music, on Twitter this afternoon. In a video that went viral on social media over the weekend, the 49-year-old rapper was seen in the aftermath of an attack by multiple assailants who left him reeling and bloodied.

Buckshot responded to fans’ concern in a statement to AllHipHop.

To all my friends, fans, and supporters—thank you for reaching out during this difficult time. Recently, I was the victim of a violent assault involving multiple individuals armed with weapons, including handguns. This attack stems from ongoing disputes over my property, where I am the rightful owner but have faced issues with unauthorized occupants who escalated the situation to violence. As someone who’s been an entertainer and part of this community for over 30 years, I am deeply disturbed that such an incident could happen in New York—a city I love and call home. Violence like this has no place here, and I’m calling on everyone to come together to make New York safer and better for all of us. I am currently recovering from my injuries and am working closely with my legal team and law enforcement to ensure this matter is handled properly. We are committed to seeing justice served, and I ask for your patience and support as the legal process unfolds. Again, thank you for all the well wishes. Let’s put an end to violence and help rebuild a stronger, safer New York.

Buckshot first debuted in 1992 as a member of the underground rap group Black Moon. Their debut album Enta Da Stage is considered a classic of the East Coast backpacker scene, with its single “Who Got da Props” peaking at No. 86 on the Hot 100. The group’s most recent release was 2019’s Rise Of Da Moon. Buckshot achieved much of his solo success through a run of collaborative albums, including Chemistry and The Solution with famed North Carolina beatmaker 9th Wonder, in the 2000s and 2010s.