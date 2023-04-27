Rock The Bells has returned! The long-running hip-hop festival, which originally focused on legacy and underground rap acts, was basically defunct for the past ten years. However, that was until the rapper whose song the festival is named after revived the festival last year. The man born Todd Smith revealed the full lineup for the 2023 festival today with a trailer reproducing scenes from headliner Queen Latifah’s 1996 film debut Set It Off (this is a trend), showing the only thing that changed is the coast (the original Rock The Bells took place in California, and so featured more West Coast artists).

The lineup for this year’s festival (“don’t call it a comeback”) includes Big Daddy Kane, Boot Camp Clik, De La Soul, Fabolous, Ludacris, MC Lyte, MC Sha Rock, Method Man & Redman, Monie Love, Rakim, Roxanne Shanté, Salt-n-Pepa, Slick Rick, Swizz Beatz and friends, The Cold Crush Brothers, and Yo-Yo. In addition, the festival will feature a tribute to the late Sean Price by the members of Boot Camp Clik, including his widow Bernadette Price, as well as a set honoring the pioneering women of hip-hop who are often ignored.

The 2023 Rock The Bells Festival will take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York. You can get more information here.