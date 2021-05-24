Last August, Roc Nation announced the launch of its School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment in partnership with Long Island University. Today, Roc Nation made another big announcement regarding the school: The appointment of producer 9th Wonder to the school’s faculty as a visiting professor and artist in residence teaching music history for the upcoming fall 2021 semester.

9th, who has previously taught at Duke University and Harvard, has plenty of experience as a lecturer already, making him perfectly suited to teach at the Roc Nation school, which aims to “prepare students for a wide range of careers in performance, entrepreneurship, all aspects of music, and sports business management.” 9th will also teach classes on the making of an album, a subject with which he’s garnered extensive experience as the main producer for Little Brother‘s first two albums, as well as projects from Drake, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, and his Jamla Records proteges like GQ and Rapsody.

In a press release, 9th said of the appointment, “Music changed my life and opened doors for me in ways that I never could have imagined, so it’s only right that we impart our knowledge to help the next generation of ambitious leaders. I’m truly honored to teach at the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment and look forward to equipping these students with the tools to break barriers in their own lives and careers.”