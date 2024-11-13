Here Are The 2024 Camp Flog Gnaw Set Times

This weekend (November 16-17), Tyler, Playboi Carti , and Schoolboy Q are set to headline Camp Flog Gnaw 2024 . Today (November 12), the official set times for the multi-day event were shared online. Continue below to view, all times are p.m. and Pacific.

2024 seems to be ending in Tyler The Creator’s favor. Outside of the “ Sticky ” rapper securing yet another chart-topping album with Chromakopia , his beloved music festival Camp Flog Gnaw is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Camp Flog Gnaw Set Times For Saturday, November 16, 2024

Over on the main stage, Camp, Concrete Boys are schedule to perform at 2:30, following by Doechii at 3:35 and Omar Apollo at 4:45. Then Kaytranada will curate the vibes at 6:15, after which Daniel Caesar will perform at 7:55. The festival’s founder Tyler The Creator will close things starting at 9:50.

Kenny Mason will hit the Flog stage at 2:20. Action Bronson is locked in for 4:40. Then Vince Staples will entertain the crowd at 5:55, followed by Denzel Curry at 7:25. Schoolboy Q will wrap up the Flog stage performances at 8:55.

The Gnaw stage has several musicians worth checking out including Laila! at 1, Yves Tumor at 4:15, Sampha at 5:40, and Alchemist & Friends at 7:15.

Camp Flog Gnaw Set Times For Sunday, November 17, 2024

For Camp stage’s day two lineup, attendees aren’t likely to budge much. Raye will kick things off at 3:25. Then Syd at 4:35, Erykah Badu at 5:50, The Marias at 7:10, and Mustard & Friends at 8:40. Playboi Carti will end the night starting at 10:10.

You can catch Jean Dawson at 2 over on the Flog stage. Domo Genesis will follow at 4. Then Tommy Richman at 6:05, Earl Sweatshirt at 7:35, and Blood Orange at 9:05.

Orion Sun will hit the Gnaw stage at 4. André 3000 is billed to play his New Blue Sun album at 5:20. Sexyy Red will follow at 6:35. Faye Webster goes on after that at 7:55. The Gnaw stage will end with FM Mood’s A Tribute To MF Doom set.

Festival sets and lineups are subject to change. To stay up-to-date with Camp Flog Gnaw 2024’s scheduling, ticket holders are encourage to download the mobile app. Find more information here.