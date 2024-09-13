Playboi Carti Wreaks Havoc On His Hypnotic New Single, ‘All Red’

After becoming the music business’ go-to call for a hit single feature, the time is ripe for Playboi Carti to finally come through with his long-awaited, oft-delayed album, Music. In typical Carti fashion, the self-declared King Vamp hasn’t given fans much to go on, let alone a solid album release date, but he did offer hope in the form of a new single, “All Red.”

In addition to trading in the high-pitched, squeaky voice we’ve heard him employ on a number of releases for a deeper-voiced, Future-esque flow, “All Red” is also the first official release to streaming services Carti’s shared since 2020’s Whole Lotta Red. Like many of Carti’s tracks, it was first teased through snippets on social media, although he did perform the song in full during his headlining set at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in Chicago in June.

Carti’s new flow pairs with his usual approach to wordplay, lending “All Red” a menacing, but playful vibe. It’s certainly a good sign for Music that Carti appears to be fully motivated and actually dropping new music again.

However, just because he wasn’t officially releasing music doesn’t mean we hadn’t heard from him lately. In August, he was featured alongside Drake on the leaked track “No Face,” which still has yet to see an official release as well.

Listen to Playboi Carti’s “All Red” above.