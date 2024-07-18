The reach of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” knows no bounds. Schoolboy Q had been on stage at The Pop Out — Ken & Friends Juneteenth concert when Lamar rattled through “Not Like Us” five consecutive times, and the former Black Hippy member appeared in Lamar’s star-studded video for the Drake diss track.

Well, Schoolboy Q’s Blue Lips Weekends tour was scheduled to roll through Drake’s native Toronto on Thursday, July 18, but not anymore.

“THey just cancelled my sHow in TORONTO [cry-laughing emoji],” Schoolboy Q posted on X (formerly Twitter). “CANADIAN POLICE DONT WANT NOBODY FROM TDE PERFORMING.”

“TOP was just wit Wayne & Baby smH partynextdoor just Had a sHow @ tHe palladium 🤦🏾‍♂️ if we wanted to get yall we would’ve just did it.. now wHen sumbody get Hurt don’t cry..,” he added in another post.

Finally, Schoolboy Q had a sense of humor about it: “Actually I get it.. Nvm tHis sHit Lokey Hilarious [cry-laughing emoji]… Iono wHy dot put me in tHat f*cking video [face-palm emoji].”

As of this writing, there hasn’t been any official explanation for the cancellation. But as it stands, Schoolboy Q will next perform in Chicago, Illinois on July 20. See all of his remaining dates here.