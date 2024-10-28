This Monday morning is a bit unusual, as music fans had something to look forward to at 6 a.m. ET: The release of a high-profile new album. Tyler The Creator just dropped his new project, Chromakopia, this morning, but not at midnight as is usual. As he explained, “YOU CAN LISTEN TO IT WHEN YOU WAKE UP, YOU DONT HAVE TO DEPRIVE YOURSELF OF SLEEP FOR SOMETHING THAT IS GOING TO BE THERE WHEN YOU WAKE UP.”

Well, people have woken up and listened, and one track many have been immediately struck by is “Sticky,” due to its tremendous star power.

The songs, as displayed on streaming platforms, do not have credited featured artists. But, credited as songwriters on the track, according to the song’s credits as seen on Spotify, are GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Lil Wayne, Timbaland, and Young Buck.

Others have noted that artists also featured across the project include Childish Gambino, Daniel Caeser, Teezo Touchdown, ScHoolBoy Q, and Doechii. Tyler hosted a listening party for the album last night, but as for actual performances, he has a tour that is set to kick off in February 2025.

Listen to “Sticky” above.

Chromakopia is out now via Columbia. Find more information here.