Last weekend, Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival was postponed due to dangerous weather conditions in Los Angeles. This week, the sun is shining, and there’s nary a cloud in the sky; perfect conditions for the rescheduled festival to continue as planned.

The bad news is, Clairo, Don Toliver, Men I Trust, Sombr, Tems, and The Alchemist were forced to forego their scheduled sets. However, there’s some good news too: their replacements are Flog Gnaw favorites, including Blood Orange, Fakemink, Geese, Gia Fu, and Kali Uchis. Tickets are also back on sale for the rescheduled event after initially selling out.

The festival was postponed last week as an “atmospheric river” formed over LA, threatening to dump several inches of rain over much of the county. According to the Weather Channel “rainfall records were broken in locations across Southern California on Saturday” and per The Guardian, the resulting floods floods and mudslides — which were exacerbated by hillsides depleted of vegetation after January’s wildfires — caused at least seven deaths.

The new set times for the revamped lineup have not yet been announced, but you can probably expect most of the changes in the late afternoon/evening time slots, with DJ Gia Fu playing during the afternoon.