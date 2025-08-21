For the past couple of years, Tyler The Creator — who never does anything the “normal” way, if he can help it — has shared the lineup for his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in a truly original and interactive way. Rather than sharing the flyer outright like any other music festival, he always gives fans a chance to figure out the lineup with the help of a word game. Last year, it was a crossword. This year, he’s trying something new.

The 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival lineup is being revealed via an interactive word search that went live a few minutes ago, and fans are already clamoring for not only the unscrambled lineup, but also, for November 15-16, when Tyler and friends will once again take over Dodger Stadium for what has become one of the best festivals in music.

On a cursory glance as I try to write this, I see Tems, 2 Chainz, Larry June & The Alchemist, and Samara Cyn — so, yeah, I’m already queueing up for tickets. You can check out the word search here, or wait a couple of hours, and the unscrambled flyer will likely be up at CampFlogGnaw.com. We’ll update this post when that happens, but in the meantime, down the rabbit hole I go.

UPDATE: Here’s the solved puzzle, with the alphabetical lineup below.