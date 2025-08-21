tyler the creator
Getty Image

The 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw Lineup Word Search Is Live And Already Has Fans Ready For November

For the past couple of years, Tyler The Creator — who never does anything the “normal” way, if he can help it — has shared the lineup for his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in a truly original and interactive way. Rather than sharing the flyer outright like any other music festival, he always gives fans a chance to figure out the lineup with the help of a word game. Last year, it was a crossword. This year, he’s trying something new.

The 2025 Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival lineup is being revealed via an interactive word search that went live a few minutes ago, and fans are already clamoring for not only the unscrambled lineup, but also, for November 15-16, when Tyler and friends will once again take over Dodger Stadium for what has become one of the best festivals in music.

On a cursory glance as I try to write this, I see Tems, 2 Chainz, Larry June & The Alchemist, and Samara Cyn — so, yeah, I’m already queueing up for tickets. You can check out the word search here, or wait a couple of hours, and the unscrambled flyer will likely be up at CampFlogGnaw.com. We’ll update this post when that happens, but in the meantime, down the rabbit hole I go.

UPDATE: Here’s the solved puzzle, with the alphabetical lineup below.

CampFlogGnaw.com

Camp Flog Gnaw 2025 Lineup

A$AP Rocky
AG Club
Alemeda
AZ Chike
BB Trickz
Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso
Chezile
Childish Gambino
Clairo
Clipse
Deb Never
Doechii
Domo Genesis
Don Toliver
Earl Sweatshirt
Ecca Vandal
Fousheé
Geezer
GloRilla
Kilo Kish
La Reezy
Larry June, 2 Chainz, The Alchemist
Left Brain
Luh Tyler
Malcolm Todd
Men I Trust
Mike
Mike G
Navy Blue
Paris Texas
Partyof2
Ray Vaughn
Samara Cyn
Sombr
T-Pain
Teezo Touchdown
Tems
Thundercat
Tyler, the Creator
Zack Fox
Zelooperz

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of July 2025
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors