Back in 2023, I called Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival the best music festival in America, and last year, I doubled down, writing that it somehow improved on perfection thanks to Tyler’s authentic curation, a spectacular location, and the immaculate vibes brought by a crowd that has fully bought into the Hawthorne rapper’s musical and aesthetic vision.

And now, the best news of the year so far (it’s a low bar, I know): We now know when Tyler The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival is returning for 2025. November 15th and 16th, Tyler, his Odd Future cohorts, and friends will once again take over Dodger Stadium with another show packed with the best of Tyler’s favorite artists. The last two years since its return, the pre-sales have sold out, so set your alerts for Thursday, May 22nd at 12 PM PT, when tickets go on pre-sale, and find more information on campfloggnaw.com.

No performers have yet been announced for this year’s festival, but past performers have included: Playboi Carti, Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem as The Hillbillies, and mystery headliner Drake, who was infamously booed by fans expecting a different guest. Tyler and his Odd Future friends Domo Genesis, Jasper, Earl Sweatshirt, Mike G, Syd, and Taco perform yearly, as well.