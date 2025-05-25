Cardi B Will Receive The 2025 ASCAP Voice Of The Culture Award

Cardi B needs to make room on her trophy case. The “Bongos” rapper is set to receive another monumental honor rather soon.

According to Complex, ASCAP (American Society Of Composers, Authors, And Publishers) has selected Cardi B for its newest honor. Next month, Cardi B will travel to Los Angeles to receive the 2025 ASCAP Voice Of The Culture Award.

In a statement, ASCAP Chairman Paul Williams gushed about Cardi B’s selection and her contribution to hip-hop and women within the genre.

“Cardi B has left an indelible mark on the culture of hip-hop by redefining and challenging the norms for women,” he said. “Having broken through countless barriers with her unapologetic authenticity and talent.”

He continued: “She continues to use her voice to advocate for and inspire others, a true testament to her undeniable impact. We are proud to present Cardi B with this year’s ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award.”

According to ASCAP’s official website, the ASCAP Voice Of The Culture Award is a honor “presented to an ASCAP member who has had a major influence on music and culture.”

The distinction is not awarded annually, but rather when a member makes significant strides in the culture. Past recipients include Usher in 2024 following his history Las Vegas residency. In 2021, Timbaland, Swizz Beatz & D-Nice were given the honor thanks to their innovation approach to virtual programming (Verzuz and Club Quarantine) during the pandemic. T.I. also received the acknowledgment in 2019.