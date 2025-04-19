Last year, Cardi B confidently told fans she would be hitting the “reset button.” But many took the “Bongos” rapper’s cryptic message as a hint at her long-awaited sophomore album or maybe even a tour. But Cardi B is focused on total domination–not just the music charts.

This August that will include a complete takeover at SummerSlam. Yesterday (April 18), the WWE revealed Cardi B as the official host of SummerSlam 2025.

“@iamcardib is hosting #SummerSlam live from @MetLifeStadium on August 2nd and 3rd 🙌,” wrote the company on X (formerly Twitter).

In the announcement video (viewable here), Cardi B delivered a fiery veiled threat to all WWE superstars because she is willing to deliver the smack down if necessary.

“What’s up WWE Universe,” she said wearing a graphic tee honoring the late wrestler Eddie Guerrero. “Guess what? SummerSlam. MetLife. Two nights. And I will finally be hosting. And nobody better try me.”

This is a crossover event that has been a long time in the making. When the event revealed its new two-day spread, Cardi B joined champion Bianca Belair in the teaser video. Hell, she have even received shoutouts from other WWE superstars including Randy Orton.

The only thing left to see is if Cardi’s rap feuds have prepared her for vicious lines from WWE’s roster.

WWE’s SummerSlam 2025 is set to take place on on August 2nd and 3rd at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The presale is set for April 30. The public sale will follow on May 2. Find out more information here.