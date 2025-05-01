It’s been seven years since Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. But don’t blame her for the delay on a follow-up: it’s her guests’ fault.

“I really need these f*cking features,” Cardi B said on Instagram Live this week, according to Billboard. “And it’s like I’m not really trying to press or go crazy on these artists because I love them down. But it’s like, come on now! I need that! I need that right now! Helloooo! Y’all don’t want to miss this opportunity. I’ll sing this sh*t myself! But I really need y’all and I need y’all to hurry up and I love y’all. I feel like nobody want to miss being on this album.”

The “Put It On Da Floor Again” rapper and You super fan previously teased that “the features on my album are really good,” continuing, “I don’t have a lot of features, but I’m working with artists, some that I have worked with before and some that I haven’t worked with before. And the ones that I have not worked with before, I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all.”

She added, “It’s such a vibe. I’m 100-percent confident with this album. I just don’t think what I got is out there.”