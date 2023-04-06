Today is the five-year anniversary of one of rap’s most impactful albums, Cardi B’s Invasion Of Prihttp://vacy. And despite the album being five years old, Cardi says she still makes “millions” of dollars from it — which probably helps explain the delay for its follow-up. In a video posted to her Instagram Story, Cardi celebrated the fifth anniversary with a bottle of champagne and a cake from her team, boasting, “I’m still getting booked for millions of dollars with one muthaf*ckin’ album!”

Over on Twitter, meanwhile, Cardi’s fans have been celebrating with a bracket of favorite tracks, which is currently in its semifinals stage. As of press time, “Bodak Yellow,” which got a bye until the quarterfinals, is up against the fiery intro “Get Up 10,” while the underrated second single “Bartier Cardi” is paired with the emotional “Be Careful.”

We ready for the next round of voting??? ✏️ pic.twitter.com/V6GI74p3RR — Cardi B All Access (@CardiAllAccess) April 5, 2023

Upon its release, Invasion Of Privacy became the first album by a female rap artist to debut atop the Billboard 200 in twenty years, earning 255,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Cardi was the first female artist to chart thirteen songs simultaneously on the Hot 100, while the album was the first ever to have all its tracks certified platinum or higher by the RIAA. It also won Cardi the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, and kicked open the door for the modern wave of female rappers currently dominating the charts.