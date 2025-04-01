Is Cardi B finally releasing the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion Of Privacy? As of October 2024, it was “coming really, really soon.” It’s now 2025 and there’s still no release date, but the “Put It On Da Floor Again” rapper recently hopped on X Spaces to hype some “surprise” guests on the album.

“The features on my album are really good,” Cardi B said, according to HipHopDX. “I don’t have a lot of features, but I’m working with artists, some that I have worked with before and some that I haven’t worked with before. And the ones that I have not worked with before, I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all.” She added, “It’s such a vibe. I’m 100-percent confident with this album. I just don’t think what I got is out there.”

No one wants the album out more than Cardi B, who has pledged to go sex free until then. “I don’t even want to take d*ck right now. Every single time I take d*ck, I get distracted. I don’t want no distraction,” she said on social media earlier this year. “I put a little pause on my dating life because January is very, very, very, very important, and I have a mission to complete. And if I don’t complete this mission, it’s gonna f*ck up the schedule for this year.”