Cardi B Is Awed By A Video Of Angus Cloud Bussing Tables To Her Music Before Being Cast On ‘Euphoria’

One of the things that makes Cardi B so relatable — which is what makes her such a big star — is that she’s quick to join in on culture conversations surrounding viral favorite TV shows like Euphoria and You. Last year, the “WAP” rapper forged an unlikely but delightful friendship with You star Penn Badgley, which found the two stars swapping profile pics and prompted fans to petition to get her on the show.

It seems she’s just as enamored with HBO breakout hit Euphoria, which she commented on when fans unearthed a video of one of the show’s stars, Angus Cloud, bussing tables to her song “Bartier Cardi” before being cast on the show. Cardi expressed her approval, praising him for going from serving food to serving fiends (in the show; Cloud plays a drug dealer named Fezco who has become a fan-favorite character). “Look at him now pushing weight,” she quipped. “You go Fez.”

Cardi’s celebrity circle seems to grow every time she comments on a show she’s watching — and even due to her own show, Cardi Tries. After being ordained to officiate a wedding on one episode of the show, a chance “missed connection” encounter with actor Kal Penn led to Cardi being enlisted to officiate Penn’s own upcoming nuptials. Meanwhile, Cloud’s clout is beginning to grow as well; he recently made a cameo in Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes” video, and is currently filming two feature films.

