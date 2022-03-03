Last month marked the official posthumous release of Juice WRLD’s track “Cigarettes.” A song that had seen a slew of bootleg releases when the Chicago rapper was still alive, it sees him meditating on addiction and how it can affect relationships. The initial visualizer came out last month with an anime aesthetic. But the official video dropped today, featuring a cameo from Angus Cloud of Euphoria. It’s really more of a short film that takes a powerful look at how alcohol can destroy someone’s life and how the temptation will always be there.

In the video, a young guy’s life is falling apart because of alcoholism. He has trouble staying sober at work, he stays out late at the bar instead of going home to his girlfriend, and he’s just spiraling out of control. His life effectively falls apart and he enters a treatment program. We get a flash forward to 999 days later and he’s riding in a convertible with three friends, the main one played by Cloud. They enjoy the breeze while cruising and then go to a club, before the story climaxes and the main character faces a decision based on what he’s been through over the past few years. Directed by Steve Cannon, it’s a very realistic story about addiction and recovery that, considering Juice WRLD died of a drug overdose, hits even harder set to his music.

Watch the video for Juice WRLD’s “Cigarettes” above.