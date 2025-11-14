Cardi B’s Fourth Child (And First With Stefon Diggs) Has Arrived

Cardi B has confirmed the birth of her fourth child (and first with NFL boyfriend Stefon Diggs). Cardi made the announcement on her Instagram, sharing a long message of gratitude.

My life has always been a combination of different chapters and different seasons. My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it’s been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve. This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become! Thats what this next era means to me and i’m stepping into it better than ever.

Cardi’s new kid was born sometime in the past few weeks, which means she managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps until the last minute. She first announced her fourth in September, just days before releasing her second album, Am I The Drama?, and a day after announcing the dates for her first tour.