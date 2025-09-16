This may sound kind of unbelievable, given Cardi B’s cultural ubiquity over the past eight years, but did you know that she’s never been on tour? It’s true! Despite the historical success of her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi has never actually toured to promote that project, due to one thing or another.
But now that her long-awaited follow-up, <Am I The Drama?/em>, is finally on the way, Cardi has announced her Little Miss Drama tour dates to go along with it.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 25 at 10 AM local; Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, September 22 at 7 AM local. You can find more info at cardib.com/tour.
Cardi B Tour Dates 2026: Little Miss Drama
02/11 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
02/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
02/19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/22 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/25 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/27 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ PHX Arena
03/04 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/06 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
03/07 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/09 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/12 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/14 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
03/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/17 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/28 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/30 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/02 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/03 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
04/04 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
04/08 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/11 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
04/12 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/14 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
04/17 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena