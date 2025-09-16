This may sound kind of unbelievable, given Cardi B’s cultural ubiquity over the past eight years, but did you know that she’s never been on tour? It’s true! Despite the historical success of her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy, Cardi has never actually toured to promote that project, due to one thing or another.

But now that her long-awaited follow-up, <Am I The Drama?/em>, is finally on the way, Cardi has announced her Little Miss Drama tour dates to go along with it.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 25 at 10 AM local; Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, September 22 at 7 AM local. You can find more info at cardib.com/tour.