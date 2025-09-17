Cardi B promised an eventful week full of surprise announcements ahead of her album release, and no matter what, you can’t say she didn’t deliver. After revealing the features that would appear on Am I The Drama? and announcing the dates of her Little Miss Drama tour, Cardi immediately cast doubt on those tour plans by revealing that she is once again pregnant, with her fourth child.

In an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings, Cardi broke the news that she’s expecting a child with her new boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The baby will be Diggs’ first. The couple was first rumored to be dating in October 2024, but did not confirm a relationship until this past July. Fans had been speculating on the possibility that Cardi might be pregnant in the lead-up to the announcement, but as always, the rapper remained firmly in control of her own narrative.

Since 2018, Cardi B has been co-parenting multiple children with her ex-husband Offset, so she’s used to having a big brood running around. In 2018, their first child, Kulture, was born; they followed up with Wave in 2022; their third child, Blossom Belle, was born last September, after Cardi filed for divorce from Offset.

Meanwhile, the new arrival Cardi fans have been waiting for since 2019 will be arriving this Friday; Am I The Drama? is due for release on 9/19 via Atlantic Records.