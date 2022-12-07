Cardi B Confesses To The Surprising Reasons Behind Her Album Delay

Next year will mark five years since Cardi B released her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. While five years is a long hiatus to take in between albums, Cardi has kept the Bardigang fed with bangers like “Up,” “WAP,” and “Hot Sh*t.”

Still fans, are thirsting for a new full-length project.

Last night (December 6), Cardi took to Instagram live to give fans an update on her much-anticipated sophomore album. She admitted that she is having anxiety leading up to the release, and having to launch a new era, complete with a tour.

“I’m just a mom and I do have anxiety,” she said. “I’ve been having a lot of anxiety, because I know right after I drop my album, I have to go out on tour and I have bad separation anxiety from my kids.”

Cardi also admitted that she’s also feeling nervous around putting out her music due to the pressure she’s put on herself to measure up to the success of Invasion Of Privacy.

“When it comes to music and everything, I just be feeling like I don’t be liking anything,” she said. “I feel like I got so many songs and I don’t like anything. I feel like nothing is good enough… And I got so much money saved up I just be like, ‘Yeah, whatever the f*ck.’”

She continued, letting her fans know that while she is struggling with the anxiety of making her art, she plans to learn to let go, and put herself out there for he impending era.