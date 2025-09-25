Cardi B Reunites With Latto On The Belligerent ‘Errtime’ Remix

When Cardi B name-checks Latto on her Am I The Drama? standout “Errtime,” she perfectly tees up a guest appearance that never materializes. It’s a disappointing omission, but as always, Cardi had another trick up her sleeve. On Wednesday, she announced a revamped release of her second album, the “Errtime Edition,” adding her “Put It On Da Floor” collaborator for a knockout verse that elevates the club fight song to a new plateau of electrifying excitement.

“G lock in my hip, I walk around with a switch / I know this ho ain’t talking sh*t with broke n**** on her lips,” Latto taunt. “Like, how you let a rapper hit that ain’t even got no hits? / Man, my thick ass went to fashion week, them dresses couldn’t even zip.”

The verse is Latto’s second surprise collaboration of the year after she hooked up with former rival Ice Spice on “Gyatt,” officially putting their feud to rest and giving fans a glimpse of her potential follow-up project to 2024’s Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Meanwhile, Am I The Drama? finds Cardi reuniting with other past collaborators, such as Kehlani, on songs like “Safe.”

You can listen to Cardi B’s remix of “Errtime” featuring Latto above.

