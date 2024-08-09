Latto Should Really Be A Bigger Star

Latto really should be a bigger star.

That’s not to say she isn’t a fairly big star. Her hit song “Big Energy” peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed on the chart for just a week shy of a full year. Just seven months after it dropped off, she scored her first No. 1 with BTS member Jung Kook on his 2023 solo song, “Seven.”

But “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto’s 2023 collaboration with Cardi B — an A-1, certified megastar, to paint the contrast — didn’t crack the top ten, peaking at No. 13 on the Hot 100. To be sure, that’s still incredibly good and difficult to do. But, not to put too fine a point on things, Latto only has three songs that have even charted within the top half of the chart. This is despite dropping a pretty consistent run of absolute bangers including, but not limited to: “B*tch From Da Souf” (the first “grown-up” song I heard from Latto, which made me a fan), “Sunshine,” “Wheelie,” “Lottery,” “Sunday Service,” and most recently, “Big Mama.”

The Uproxx cover star is, for my money, one of the top mainstream rappers out now, and deserves to be ranked alongside ubiquitous culture connectors like Cardi, Megan Thee Stallion, and yes, all three women’s ostensible nemesis, Nicki Minaj. But until now, she hasn’t been, whether that’s a result of her previously unmarketable moniker, her commitment to making more rugged trap cuts than glittery pop anthems in the vein of “Big Energy,” or just bad luck at connecting with potential fans for some other, undefinable reason. The timing of her debut during a pandemic certainly didn’t help.

That could change with the release of her third album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which is out now via RCA Records.

A large part of that is due to the music on the album itself, which isn’t “better” than her prior output as much as it is richer, more diverse, and yet, more focused and personal (see: tracks like “Big Mama,” “Georgia Peach,” and “S/O To Me”). The rollout has leaned into Latto’s self definition as a Georgia girl, with trailers paying homage to the cult classic film ATL and tapping Dungeon Family members, and features from both rising Atlanta stars like Hunxho and Young Nudy to cultural fixtures such as Ciara (my predicted ATL Bass Renaissance may take off with their collab “Good 2 You”).

But the other thing is simply the way stars are made in the era of constant social media interaction between stars and their fans — something that Latto has grown noticeably better at in the year or so since “Big Energy” took off on the charts. The biggest stars — the Cardi Bs, the Doja Cats, the Megan Thee Stallions — are made simply by their availability online.