Cardi B And Kehlani’s Dramatic ‘Safe’ Video Takes A Shocking Turn

A crumbling relationship meets a tragic end in the video for Cardi B’s new single, “Safe” featuring Kehlani.

Although the song itself is an ode to a man who makes Cardi feel safe, the narrative of the video sees her paired up with one who is anything but. Don Benjamin plays the lead, who starts out as a seemingly doting beau, but his secret activities strain their bond, and over the course of a pregnancy (message!), Cardi begins to feel increasingly isolated. After a climactic argument, Benjamin hits the streets, but by the time he returns, the consequences of his actions have already caught up with them both. No spoilers, but ladies: Leave that thuggin’ love ALONE.

“Safe” is the latest single from Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, which also includes “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz.” In addition to Kehlani, the album features guest appearances from Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, Tyla, and more. The album dropped today after multiple delays and false starts spanning over five years as Cardi’s perfectionist tendencies kept her tweaking the tracklist until earlier this year. With the album finally out, Cardi has designs on her first-ever tour, and her fourth baby is on the way with her new man, NFL star Stefon Diggs, who might just be the inspiration for “Safe.”

You can watch Cardi B’s “Safe” video featuring Kehlani above.



Am I The Drama? is out now via Atlantic Records. You can find more info here.