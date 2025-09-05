When Latto and Ice Spice put aside their differences to release their new song, “Gyatt,” astute fans noticed a distinct similarity between the styling on the cover art and the branding for WWE’s Monday Night Raw. This led to some speculation that the music video would feature a wrestling theme — fitting, for the all turns the rappers’ feud has taken.

The “Gyatt” video is, indeed, a cheeky take on a wrestling show, complete with a championship belt held by Latto, arena and ring walks, locker room interviews, and of course, the pre-match sit down. The back half of the video depicts their “match,” which, as you probably guessed, mostly consists of the two former rivals twerking in the ring in provocative outfits. So… pretty authentic (Hunter, Shawn… if you’re reading this… you know what to do)!

Latto and Isis are the latest female rappers to express interest in wrestling since its post-pandemic resurgence, following contemporaries like Cardi B and Sexyy Red, who both participated in WWE events in the past year as hosts. Meanwhile, the promotion also tapped Megan Thee Stallion to provide its theme song for Smackdown, despite the chagrin expressed by a certain segment of fans. With an up-and-coming roster of talented Black wrestlers in its women’s division and on NXT it makes perfect sense to do this kind of demographic outreach, though, so who knows what those jokers are complaining about (we know what you’re complaining about, and it’s just dumb).

Now, could this be the beginning of Latto and Ice Spice’s real-life ring debuts? Let’s put it this way: In the world of wrestling, anything can happen.

You can watch Latto’s “Gyatt” video featuring Ice Spice above.