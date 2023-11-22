AI tools are relatively new when it comes to being widely accessible on a consumer level. Despite that, a lot of them are already pretty dang good. In terms of impersonation via audio or video, AI tools are producing some convincing results, and here we have a case where they’re not being used for good at the expense of Cardi B.

An online ad for an entity called USA Wellness Wave (about which there appears to be virtually no information online) features an AI-generated voiceover that bears more than a passing resemblance to Cardi, although some of the vocal rhythms and other nuances give away that it’s not the real deal. The video uses unrelated videos of Cardi speaking to give the impression that it’s actually her talking, and the voiceover promotes a supposed “stimulus-style program” that promises free and easy money to applicants.

AI is crazy smh….another lawsuit that fell right on my lap…I love easy money 💴 https://t.co/nMqFQpqHAv — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 22, 2023

The clip was shared on Twitter recently and Cardi caught wind of it today. It would seem she’s not a fan, as she re-posted it and wrote, “AI is crazy smh….another lawsuit that fell right on my lap…I love easy money.”

Meanwhile, Cardi recently cleared up rumors that suggested she was quitting music.

Cardi B is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.