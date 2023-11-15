We’re now in the final weeks of the year, and it’s around this time that new music releases tend to slow down as artists set their sights on 2024. Cardi B, though, seems to be at least considering unveiling something new before 2023 comes to an end.

During a Twitter Space live event on November 13 (audio of which was preserved by HipHopDX), Cardi thought out loud, saying, “But I was thinking about, you know, being really quiet, being private. But I don’t know. Maybe I should just… I don’t know, maybe I should put a lil’ something something out before the year ends. It depends, though, because… hmm, would y’all mind if I just do, like, a video? I don’t know, if I do a music video that’s just probably in my kitchen because I don’t really have nothing planned for, like, right now. I don’t know. I’ll think about it by the end of the day. I don’t know, I don’t know. I just feel like I gotta talk my sh*t a little bit. You know what I’m saying? I don’t know, I don’t know.”

As for what Cardi’s been up to lately, she dropped “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion and made a memorable Hot Ones appearance.

