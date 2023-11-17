Cardi B has been dragging her feet regarding her highly anticipated sophomore album. But after overcoming her intense anxiety, she finally confirmed that the body of work is on the way. However, some users online apparently believe that Cardi B is throwing the towel in despite the release of her latest single, “Bongos” with Megan Thee Stallion. So, is Cardi B quitting music?

Long story short: No. One of Cardi B’s Instagram Live streams was taken out of context. Yesterday (November 16), she took to her official page to discuss several topics, including Will Smith’s treatment. During the last moments of her broadcast, she expressed that she is no longer interested in fame.

“I’m out of here,” she declared. “Y’all might not see me for a long time… ’Cause I’m not in the mood to be famous. If y’all want to see me. Y’all come to the TikTok concert in Arizona. Other than that, I don’t know. I’ve been liking my lowkey life. You hear me.”

Cardi B full Instagram live. Talks Will Smith, not endorsing another President, & not seeing her for a while 🥺 pic.twitter.com/fs3aUGOW3E — 𝐏 🍯🌻 (@peeonitx2) November 16, 2023

But today (November 17), when the rumor of her exit from music got back to her, she quickly cleared it up. “I never said I was taking a hiatus…” wrote the rapper in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “I’m just continuing with my social media break like I have been for the last few weeks… Not sure why that’s causing such a ruckus.”

She added, “Bardi Gang, ya know where to catch me!”

I never said I was taking a hiatus… I’m just continuing with my social media break like I have been for the last few weeks.. not sure why that’s causing such a ruckus. BG ya know where to catch me! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 16, 2023

All is good with Cardi B’s music timeline; she just wants to enjoy some time out of the spotlight.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.