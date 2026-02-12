For as big as Cardi B is, she actually hasn’t done a ton of touring. There was a run of arena shows in 2019 but that’s it. That changed last night (February 11), though, when she kicked off the Little Miss Drama Tour in Thousand Palms, California.
The setlist (via setlist.fm) overwhelmingly pulled from Cardi’s new album Am I The Drama?, with 21 of the 37 songs performed coming from the project. A bunch of the album tracks, naturally, were performed live for the first time here. Other big hits from throughout her career, both her own songs like “WAP” and “Bodak Yellow” and collaborations like “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5 and “Finesse” with Bruno Mars, were also included.
Check out the setlist below. Cardi has a bunch more tour dates coming up, so find those below, too.
Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour Setlist
1. “Hello”
2. “Magnet”
3. “Salute”
4. “Check Please”
5. “Trophies”
6. “Enough (Miami)”
7. “Money”
8. “Press”
9. “Be Careful”
10. “Ring”
11. “Thru Your Phone”
12. “Killin You Hoes”
13. “On My Back”
14. “Safe”
15. “Taki Taki”
16. “Bongos”
17. “Bodega Baddie”
18. “I Like It”
19. “La modelo”
20. “Please Me”
21. “Principal”
22. “Pick It Up”
23. “Better Than You”
24. “Up”
25. “Imaginary Playerz”
26. “ErrTime”
27. “On Dat Money”
28. “No Limit”
29. “Thotiana”
30. “Pretty & Petty”
31. “WAP”
32. “Girls Like You”
33. “Finesse”
34. “Tomorrow 2”
35. “Bartier Cardi”
36. “Outside”
37. “Bodak Yellow”
Cardi B’s 2026 Tour Dates: Little Miss Drama Tour
02/13/2026 — Paradise, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/15/2026 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
02/16/2026 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
02/19/2026 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/21/2026 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/22/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/25/2026 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/27/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/01/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
03/04/2026 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/06/2026 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
03/07/2026 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/09/2026 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/12/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/14/2026 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
03/15/2026 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/17/2026 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/19/2026 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/21/2026 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/25/2026 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/26/2026 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/28/2026 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/30/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/31/2026 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
04/02/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/03/2026 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
04/04/2026 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/07/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
04/08/2026 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/11/2026 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
04/12/2026 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/14/2026 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
04/17/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/18/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena