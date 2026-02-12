For as big as Cardi B is, she actually hasn’t done a ton of touring. There was a run of arena shows in 2019 but that’s it. That changed last night (February 11), though, when she kicked off the Little Miss Drama Tour in Thousand Palms, California.

The setlist (via setlist.fm) overwhelmingly pulled from Cardi’s new album Am I The Drama?, with 21 of the 37 songs performed coming from the project. A bunch of the album tracks, naturally, were performed live for the first time here. Other big hits from throughout her career, both her own songs like “WAP” and “Bodak Yellow” and collaborations like “Girls Like You” with Maroon 5 and “Finesse” with Bruno Mars, were also included.

Check out the setlist below. Cardi has a bunch more tour dates coming up, so find those below, too.