A couple weeks ago, Cardi B shared that’s she’s been on the treadmill preparing for her upcoming tour, which launches in February 2026. Now she has revealed just what her workload will look like in the coming weeks.
In a video shared today (December 29), Cardi starts with a message for some of her more combative followers, who she says have “been dragging me for three or four days.” She notes, “Y’all been a little bit too mean,” before continuing:
“2026 is in a couple of days. I have so much work to do once January starts that is stressing me out. I’m gonna be away from my baby, my babies, away from my personal life, away from my home. I have to rehearse for 10 to 12 hours a day for tour. There is so many elements of production that I’m missing for tour. I’m already super stressed out. I need my support system, my fans, to love me. I want y’all to come to my tour and enjoy yourself with me Don’t be dragging me. It’s enough, alright? It’s enough.”
Cardi concludes, “I love y’all. I want good for y’all, I want good for y’all. I want health, money, prosperity, happiness for this new year for y’all. Wish me the same thing, alright? Leave me alone, though. Sh*t, damn. Y’all scare me sometimes.”
Find Cardi’s upcoming tour dates below.
Cardi B’s 2026 Tour Dates: Little Miss Drama Tour
02/11/2026 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs
02/11/2026 — Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena Parking
02/13/2026 — Paradise, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/15/2026 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
02/16/2026 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
02/19/2026 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/21/2026 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/22/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
02/25/2026 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
02/27/2026 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
03/01/2026 — Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
03/04/2026 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
03/06/2026 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
03/07/2026 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
03/09/2026 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/12/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
03/14/2026 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
03/15/2026 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
03/17/2026 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
03/19/2026 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
03/21/2026 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
03/25/2026 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/26/2026 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/28/2026 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
03/30/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/31/2026 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
04/02/2026 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
04/03/2026 — Hartford, CT @ PeoplesBank Arena
04/04/2026 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
04/07/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
04/08/2026 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
04/11/2026 — Raleigh, NC @ Lenovo Center
04/12/2026 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
04/14/2026 — Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
04/17/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
04/18/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena