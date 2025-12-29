A couple weeks ago, Cardi B shared that’s she’s been on the treadmill preparing for her upcoming tour, which launches in February 2026. Now she has revealed just what her workload will look like in the coming weeks.

In a video shared today (December 29), Cardi starts with a message for some of her more combative followers, who she says have “been dragging me for three or four days.” She notes, “Y’all been a little bit too mean,” before continuing:

“2026 is in a couple of days. I have so much work to do once January starts that is stressing me out. I’m gonna be away from my baby, my babies, away from my personal life, away from my home. I have to rehearse for 10 to 12 hours a day for tour. There is so many elements of production that I’m missing for tour. I’m already super stressed out. I need my support system, my fans, to love me. I want y’all to come to my tour and enjoy yourself with me Don’t be dragging me. It’s enough, alright? It’s enough.”

Cardi concludes, “I love y’all. I want good for y’all, I want good for y’all. I want health, money, prosperity, happiness for this new year for y’all. Wish me the same thing, alright? Leave me alone, though. Sh*t, damn. Y’all scare me sometimes.”

Find Cardi’s upcoming tour dates below.